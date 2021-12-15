Two familiar names in Gorham and a newcomer to the political arena are running next month for an up-for-grabs seat in Maine House District 27, representing part of Gorham and part of Scarborough.

Former state Sen. James Boyle, Gorham Town Councilor Suzanne Phillips and retired Marine Corps Col. Timothy Thorsen hope to replace Kyle Bailey, a Democrat, who resigned in October. The successful candidate will fill the remaining year of Bailey’s two-year term.

James Boyle Age: 63

Political party: Democrat

Residence: Gorham

Family: Married, two children, two stepchildren

Education: Bachelor’s degree in forest management, University of Maine, 1981

Occupation: Environmental consultant, owner of Environmental Permitting & Inspection

Political/civic experience: Maine State Senate, 2012-2014; Senate chairperson, Environment and Natural Resources Committee; Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee; board member, Efficiency Maine Trust; former board member, Presumpscot Regional Land Trust; former president, Maine Association of Wetland Scientists Suzanne Phillips Age: 45

Political party: Unenrolled

Residence: Gorham

Family: Married

Education: Bachelor’s degree in art and education, University of Southern Maine

Occupation: Nanny, house cleaner and former executive director of the Gorham Business Exchange

Political/civic experience: Gorham Town Council, three terms; vice chairperson and chairperson, council Finance Committee and Economic Development Committee; Gorham School Committee, one term; School Committee Policy Committee; board member, Gorham Business Exchange; Gorham Founders Festival Committee; president, Gorham Historical Society president (four years to current); coordinator, Gorham Taste Walk; Gorham Snogoers Club; missionary trips, Mex Med and Stroudwater Christian Church Thorsen Age: 62

Political party: Republican

Residence: Gorham

Family: Married, two children

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, University of Washington

Occupation: Director of project management, Rubb Building Systems, Sanford

Political/civic experience: Served for 30 years in U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a colonel, active duty and reserve assignments; EA-6B Prowler Electronic Counter Measures officer, CH-53E helicopter pilot; veteran of the Cold War, Persian Gulf War (Desert Shield/Desert Storm), Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom) and Operation Enduring Freedom in Djibouti, Africa

A special election in both towns is set for Jan. 11.

All three candidates are Gorham residents.

Boyle, a Democrat, was selected as his party’s nominee, and Thorsen by the Republican Party. Phillips, an unenrolled candidate, filed nomination papers.

The American Journal asked each to identify the number one issue facing Maine. Here are their responses:

Boyle

“The top issue facing the state is climate change. We must reduce the use of fossil fuel in our heating, transportation and electricity sectors by making better fuel-efficient options more affordable. We must act to ensure that Maine citizens, our environment and our economy are resilient in the face of climate change.

“Last year it was 57 degrees on Christmas Day – marking some of the warmest weather recorded in state history. Power outages from extreme weather and high tides overtaking the breakers have become common occurrences, putting us on the front line of weather destruction.

“Our state government should take note of the goals the University of Southern Maine has been working toward since 2007 to become carbon neutral by 2040. We must prepare this generation and future generations of Mainers for the good-paying jobs that will be a part of reducing fossil fuel use and adapting to a changing climate by investing in high school career and technical education and working with our universities to offer continuing education courses to adults in this changing world.

“Finally, we need to ensure that those most vulnerable to the economic, social and environmental impacts of climate change receive the most support and opportunities from the actions we take in response to climate change.

“We’re all in this together, so let’s all do everything we can to support each other as we work toward solutions.”

Phillips

“There are several issues facing our entire state currently – for example, internet service and connectivity, and increasing electricity costs.

“The largest issue, outside the pandemic, is our state’s continued issues with our electric grid and electric costs. As many Mainers have seen costs rise in the products they purchase, my concern becomes the affordability of living and working in this state. This is a time when we as a state should be focusing on bringing businesses to Maine to create jobs for attracting a younger population.

“We need to work more on educating and training skilled trade workers to help fill the labor shortage. I am dedicated to helping the people and businesses in my district and all of Gorham at the state level while continuing my work on the Town Council.

“My time as chair of the Town Council and work on the School Committee has given me the experience and knowledge of how state laws can affect municipal budgets. As Gorham experiences an increase in families, the school funding formula and new construction/renovation program currently does not do enough.

“Gorham needs a solution at the state level to address our school facilities needs. Unfunded state mandates have created an issue for the property tax payers of Gorham, and a solution of how we can effectively create stability in property taxes or other costs is an area I am interested in exploring as your state representative.”

Thorsen

“The top issue facing the state is education. Our children are our most important blessings; it is axiomatic that the future of our families, communities and our nation depend upon how well we posture our children for success in life. It is imperative that our children are safely able to stay in school, best preparing them for prosperous futures for them and their families.

“Mainers deserve to be in control of what their kids are learning and their developmental needs, in consultation with educators.

“Mainers possess proud traditions of independence and fortitude, and these traditions are not only worthy of preservation but of emulation. These cultural traditions should be emphasized to our children in the course of their educational experiences, with due attention paid to the history of our forebears – warts and all.”

“Our children should continue to be taught that they are individually and severally worthy and capable and endowed with full complements of human potential and capability… regardless of their ethnic, racial or family cultural heritage. Sadly, many in this era seek to segregate our children into perpetually competing groups based upon their skin color or ethnic origins, denying the fundamental truth of their shared humanity: We are all born with inherent potential, and we are accountable to our Creator and each other to do our best with what talents and capacities with which we are blessed.

“Anything less than this is a preventable tragedy.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: