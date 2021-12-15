The Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation’s Huntington Common Charitable Fund is seeking grant proposals from nonprofits that improve the lives of older adults in York County. The fund is on track to pay out nearly $185,000 in grants this year, and the next application deadline is Dec. 31. Applications submitted before the Dec. 31 deadline will be reviewed during the first quarter of 2022.

“We live in such an active, vital region,” said Bradford C. Paige, president & CEO of Kennebunk Savings, in a news release. “Older adults are such drivers of culture and commerce and what’s great about this fund is the way it emphasizes continued connection and wellness for this valued portion of our population. We are so proud to be its steward.”

Recent grants have included an expansion of Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels programs, community engagement for Alzheimer’s patients and an adaptive bicycling program for isolated older adults created by Age Friendly Saco.

The Huntington Common Charitable Fund was created in 2006 to help older adults in York County lead active and fulfilled lives; Kennebunk Savings has administered the fund since its inception.

Proposals will be reviewed in early 2022. Nonprofit organizations with programs and proposals focusing on bettering the lives of older adults in York County can apply at www.kennebunksavings.com/about/community-promise/huntington-common-charitable-fund/.

Sand buckets offered in Kennebunkport

The Kennebunkport Public Works and Public Health departments are partnering to help local senior citizens obtain sand this winter to help keep icy walkways safe.

Upon request, buckets of sand for personal use will be delivered to residents who are 65 and older and unable to pick-up the buckets at the Public Works Department. To request a bucket, call Kennebunkport Public Health at 967-4401.

Buckets for the project were donated by Pilot House Restaurant, Lost Fire, Nonantum Resort and Kennebunkport Resort Collection.

Holiday program focuses on immigrant stories

The Brick Store Museum’s annual Holiday Candlelight Stroll, which tells the stories of local immigrants in the 19th century through reenactors, returns this year – virtually. The program occurs on two evenings: Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 featuring vignettes of each family. Attendees can choose to take the virtual tour only, or purchase a take-out catered dinner reflecting menus from some of the historic families.

The program explores the stories and traditions of Kennebunk’s immigrant families in the 1930s. Virtual participants will meet six families (all new since last year), including the Tolchinskys of Russia, the Andersons of Sweden, the Drescigs of Italy, the Drakoulakos of Greece, the Brenners of Poland, and the Neithercuts of Scotland, all of whom immigrated to Kennebunk at the turn of the 20th century to work in the labor and mill industries.

Representatives (reenactors) from each family tell visitors about their personal stories and their holiday traditions. A take-out dinner catered and packaged by For the Love of Food & Drink (Wells) will be available for pick-up, with a choice of a Greek-themed or vegetarian, Italian-themed holiday meal to compliment the program. The virtual tour-only is $5; the tour and dinner package is $35 with a discount for members.

The Holiday Candlelight Stroll is presented by Mari Mattuchio Bookkeeping, Way to Be Wellness, with additional support from Kristin Fuhrmann-Simmons Storyteller, and Hancock Lumber. H.M. Payson is underwriting the Museum’s Holiday Season of programming. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Engesser named honors list at Pomfret School

Elsa Engesser, of Kennebunk, from the class of 2022, was named to the Fall 2021 Head of School Scholar Honors list at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Engesser earned a grade point average of at least 4.000 and received no grade lower than an A-.

Pomfret School is an independent coeducational college preparatory boarding and day school for 350 students in grades 9 through 12 and postgraduates in northeastern Connecticut.

Services require advance sign-up

Christmas Eve services at South Congregational Church will require advanced sign-ups this year. Those interested should visit the church website, southchurchucc.org to sign up and for more information. Masks will be required. The service will also be available on livestream on the website and the Facebook page.

The services include: Dec 24, 4 p.m. An interactive service intended for children of all ages.

Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m. Music and lights grace the Silent Night and God’s arrival in human form inspires and enables participants to sing “Joy to the World.” Features soloist, organ and carols.

Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m. Music and lights grace the Silent Night and God’s arrival in human form inspires and enables participants to sing “Joy to the World.” Features quartet, organ and carols.

The New School is site of astronomical meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at The New School, 38 York Street, Kennebunk. The business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 6:45 p.m.

The January meeting agenda features a presentation, on Zoom, by Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn. Hepburn’s interest in the night sky started early. By the age of 15, she was taking pictures of the stars and solar system objects. As a space science undergraduate student at York University in Toronto, she volunteered at the observatory, where she aided in tours, observing sessions and research.

In the next 20 plus years, she improved her skills in deep-sky astrophotography, while dealing with light pollution and equipment shortfalls. Hepburn’s work has won awards and has been featured in science textbooks, astronomy-related calendars, magazines and online publications such as Sky & Telescope, Sky News, and NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Hepburn shares her knowledge by conducting workshops and addressing astronomy clubs, camera clubs and the general public at speaking engagements. She lives in the Niagara region of Ontario, Canada, with her family. She works for The Weather Network (a Canadian National TV station) as a senior meteorologist and in her spare time flies small airplanes and travels around the world to capture unique nightscapes.

To view Hepburn’s work, visit www.weatherandsky.com.

The January meeting will also include Bernie Reim’s What’s Up for the Month and Astro Shorts, where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

