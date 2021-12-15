Fenix Theatre Company canceled its remaining performances of “12 Night: A Holiday Celebration of Shakespeare & Song” because of a positive case of COVID-19 among the cast.
Performances had been scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday at Stevens Square Community Center in Portland. The play opened Dec. 8.
In an email Wednesday morning announcing the cancelation, the Fenix board said audience members have been contacted and there’s no evidence of transmission to them.
“The health and safety of our audience, cast, crew and community is, and will always be, our number one priority at Fenix. We are so thankful for the opportunity to share this show with those of you who had the opportunity to attend,” the email said.
The cancelation by Fenix comes during a time of mounting disruptions of events and public gatherings because of rising COVID-19 case counts following Thanksgiving and during the onset of winter.
Portland Stage canceled its full run of “A Christmas Carol” before the play opened, because of positive COVID-19 cases among people associated with the theater, Broadway has canceled performances, and professional sports leagues have postponed games.
