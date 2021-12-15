GIRLS
Lexi Brent, York senior, sprints/hurdles: As a sophomore Brent won the 800 (2:26.64) and the 55 hurdles (8.66) at the Class B indoor state meet. Last spring, she won the 100 hurdles (15.13) and ran anchor on York’s winning 3,200-meter relay (9:54.96) at the Class B outdoor meet.
Alyvia Caruso, Gorham senior, hurdles/jumps: Caruso won the 100 hurdles (15.42) at the Class A outdoor state meet in June and took third in the long jump (17-0 1/2). At the 2020 Class A indoor meet, she was fourth in the long jump (16-8 1/2).
Emma Green, Gorham senior, jumps/sprints: Green won the 2021 Class A outdoor title in the high jump (5-4) and was also the 2020 champion indoors (5-4). She finished third indoors in the 55-meter dash in 2020 (7.42).
Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle senior, distance: Hesler won the Class A cross country title on the 5,000-meter course (18:28.29) this fall. At the 2021 Class A outdoor state meet, she was third in both the 800 (2:18.96) and 1,600 (5:11.62).
Tori Hews, Cape Elizabeth senior, sprints: Hews finished second in the 100 (13.08) at the Class B outdoor state meet last spring and took third in the 200 (26.95). She also ran a leg on the championship 400-meter relay team (52.06).
Molly Kenealy, York sophomore, middle distance: As a freshman, she won the 800 (2:24.91) at the Class B outdoor state championships last spring, and ran a leg on the winning 3,200-meter relay team.
Mia-Claire Kezal, Thornton Academy senior, distance: Kezal finished second in the 800 (2:16.09) and fifth in the 3,200 (11:58.05) at the Class A outdoor meet last spring. In 2020 at the indoor state meet, Kezal finished fourth in the 2 mile (11:32.83) and second in the 800 (2:17.44).
Mikaela Langston, Mt. Ararat senior, jumps: Langston won the triple jump at the Class A outdoor meet in June with a state-record mark of 38-8 1/2, surpassing the 13-year-old mark of 38-4 set by Messalonskee’s Jesse Labreck. Langston also took fourth in the long jump (17-0 1/2).
Emmaline Pendleton, Bonny Eagle senior, distance: Pendleton finished fifth at the Class A cross country championships (19:37.13). At the Class A outdoor championships last spring, she took fourth in the 800 (2:23.73) and 1,600 (5:20.01).
Lorenza Piper, Gray-New Gloucester junior, shot put: Piper finished second in the shot put (34-0 3/4) at the Class B outdoor state meet last spring. And as a freshman in 2020, she finished eighth indoors (31-7).
BOYS
Zach Barry, Scarborough senior, distance: Barry won the 800 meters (1:56.91) at the Class A outdoor state meet last spring. He took fourth in both the 800 (2:02.73) and mile (4:31.68) at the indoor state meet in 2020.
Amir Broadus, South Portland senior, shot put: Broadus was runner-up in the shot put (51-4) at the Class A outdoor meet last spring. He opened the indoor season by already throwing 52-4.
Matt Charpentier, York junior, shot put: He took second in the shot put at the Class B outdoor state meet last spring (52-8 1/4) and, though it’s not offered indoors, Charpentier won the outdoor title in the discus as a sophomore (152-10).
Nolan Garey, Poland junior, hurdles/springs: Garey placed third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.18) at the Class B outdoor state meet last spring. As a freshman, he finished sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.66) at the indoor meet. He also will compete in the 400.
Andrew Farr, Gorham senior, sprints: Last spring at the Class A outdoor state meet, Farr won the 400 (49.15) and took second in both the 100 (10.99) and 200 (22.09). At the 2020 Class A indoor meet, Farr was second in the 400 (51.67) and third in the 55 (6.58).
Jayden Flaker, Scarborough senior, hurdles/sprints: At the 2021 Class A outdoor state meet, Flaker won the 110 hurdles (14.57) and 300 hurdles (40.90) and placed third in the 200 dash (22.51). At the 2020 indoor Class A meet, he won the 55 hurdles (7.65) and took second in the 200 (23.21).
Frank Morang, Cheverus senior, jumps/hurdles: Morang set a Class A outdoor state record in the long jump (23-0 1/2) and also won the triple jump (45-3 3/4) in June. At the Class A indoor meet in 2020, he took second in both the triple jump (44-1) and long jump (21-8 1/2).
Owen Patry, Cape Elizabeth senior, distance: Patry finished second in the 3,200 (9:58.45) at the Class B state championships last spring. In the fall, he finished third at the Class B cross country championships on the 5,000-meter course (17:08.80).
Grady Satterfield, Mt. Ararat senior, distance: Satterfield finished fourth behind a fast field in the 1,600 (4:24.90) at the Class A outdoor state meet in June. At the 2020 indoor Class A meet, he took third in the 2 mile (9:46.96). Satterfield also finished third at the Class A cross country state championships this fall (16:00.20).
Aidan Walcott, Bonny Eagle senior, jumps/sprints: Walcott broke a 26-year-old state record in the 200 (21.96) at the 2021 Class A outdoor meet and also won the 100 (10.88). He placed fourth in the high jump (6-2). Walcott will compete in both basketball and indoor track this winter, with a focus on the high jump.
