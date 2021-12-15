GIRLS

1. Gorham: The runner-up team at the Class A outdoor state championships last spring is led by hurdler/jumper Alyvia Caruso, sprinter/jumper Emma Green and Sydney Connolly, a senior who placed third in the 100 (12.60) and fourth in the 200 (26.29). Senior Elisabeth Loranger was third in the 400 (1:01.57). Gorham has 30 athletes on the roster, compared to the typical 40 – one of several indoor track programs to have a smaller turnout this winter.

2. Bonny Eagle: In addition to having one of the top distance runners in the state in Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle has 13 members of its state championship cross country squad out for indoor track – more than half of the 23 athletes on the team. They include senior Emmaline Pendleton, who was third in the 3,200 (11:39.98) at the 2021 Class A outdoor state meet and sixth in the 2 mile indoors in 2020. They will dominate distance and middle distance events.

3. York: If state champs Lexi Brent (sprints/hurdles) and Molly Kenealy (middle distance) weren’t enough, the Wildcats also have sophomore distance runner Cary Drake, who finished second at the Class B cross country state meet on the 5-kilometer course (19:20.75). All three should score significant points, leading a young squad that shows potential.

4. Cape Elizabeth: Led by Tori Hews in the sprints, Cape also has Marcella Hesser, who competed in the high jump at the Class B outdoor state meet and ran a leg on the winning 400-meter relay team (52.06). The Capers have depth in the distance events, with sophomore Emma Young, who was 10th at the Class B cross country state meet, and junior Charlotte DeGeorge, who finished 16th. DeGeorge’s sister, Campbell, is a promising freshman.

5. Thornton Academy: Thornton last won an indoor Class A state championship in 2015, the second of back-to-back titles. This season, the Trojans have multi-event star Mia-Claire Kezal and a host of returning athletes from the Class A championship meet last spring, where Thornton finished fourth. They include senior shot putter Cameron Beaudoin and sophomore sprinter Macie Boucher, who scored in the 400 (1:03.22). Thornton also has senior distance runner Jaz Vanderhoof, who was 16th at the Class A cross country meet.

BOYS

1. Scarborough: The Red Storm have 38 athletes, compared to the usual 45-50. But Scarborough still boasts an impressive list of state champs. In addition to Jayden Flaker and Zach Barry, they have senior shot putter Nicholas Connolly, who won the Class A outdoor title (51-4 3/4). Senior pole vaulter Toby Martin, who took second at the outdoor state meet (12-6), and junior distance runner Adam Bendetson should score at the state meet. Count on Scarborough to make a run at its fifth Class A indoor title in six postseasons.

2. York: In addition to shot putter Matt Charpentier, York is led by senior Hayden Henriksen, who took fourth in the high jump at the 2020 Class B indoor state meet (5-10), and Colin Monsen, who placed fourth in the triple jump at the Class B outdoor state meet (40-4). York has many of its distance runners from its Class B state runner-up cross country team, including seniors Hunter Pruett and Seth Hulstrom and freshman Aidan Ring. And the entire 800-meter championship relay team (1:38) from the 2020 indoor season is back.

3. Gorham: The Rams return senior Andrew Farr, the outdoor 400 state champion, and distance runner Calvin Cummings, who placed sixth at the Class A cross country state meet. Several coaches noted that Gorham has an advantage this year with access to the University of Southern Maine field house more than once a week, because of a long-standing agreement with USM to share facilities across town. So while other teams are scrambling – or shoveling snow – to train, the Rams are well positioned in this regard.

4. Cape Elizabeth: Like many other teams, Cape is way down in numbers – 44 athletes this season, instead of 70 or more – but the Capers have plenty of talent. Distance runner Owen Patry is back, along with Vaughn Lindenau, who finished fourth at the 2021 Class B outdoor meet in the 3,200 (10:01.82). Junior shot putter Tommy Gray and triple jumper Oscar Gustafson competed at the outdoor state meet. Senior Carter Abrahamsen. who broke his hip last spring, should make an impact in the middle distances.

5. South Portland: The Red Riots are an outlier this season with 45 athletes – the most of any team in the SMAA and nearly 10 more than on their typical roster. South Portland is led by shot putter Amir Broadus and senior Jacob Ramos, who placed fourth in the 800 (2:00.87) at the 2021 Class A outdoor meet. Senior Brady Guay is a versatile sprinter who competes in the jumps.

