When I was shopping at L.L. Bean last week, it appeared that about 70 percent of their clothes are China made.
By all accounts Bean is a good corporate citizen. But their business is money. They do a cost-benefit analysis on a shirt made in China as opposed to, say, Honduras.
Whether it’s the disappearance from public view of Peng Shuai, the destruction of democratic Hong Kong or the unconscionable concentration camps filled with a million Uyghurs (and the subsequent housing of their children in Chinese “orphanages”), we must realize we have a deadly enemy, an anathema to everything we hold dear.
When we buy a “made in China” product, we are complicit. Before we buy those socks, let’s notice where they were made, and, if it’s in China, pause a moment, reflect, take a deep breath and weigh the true cost of that Christmas gift.
Charles Miller
Portland
