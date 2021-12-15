In 2017, South Portland emergency medical technicians saved my life.

I almost bled to death from radiation proctitis, a complication of pelvic radiation for cervical cancer. I hemorrhaged and lost over half of my blood volume from severe gastrointestinal bleeding. The EMTs arrived quickly, provided emergency care and got me to Maine Medical Center within minutes.

In many rural areas of Maine, emergency care is often provided by volunteers. Many towns do not even have ambulance services. I urge the Legislature to support making emergency services essential.

Bonnie Jewett

South Portland

