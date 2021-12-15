In light of the huge number of Mainers seeking affordable housing in southern Maine, I suggest that South Portland consider renovating Mahoney Middle School (once the consolidated middle school combining it with Memorial has been built at the current Memorial site).

I realize this could take a few years, but I think it would be an incredible resource for individuals and families seeking affordable housing. I know of one individual (a self-employed businesswoman) who has been seeking affordable permanent housing for a year. And I’ve read of many others.

The Mahoney building is a large, beautifully designed structure with adequate space for many housing units. Its location is ideal: within walking distance of groceries, pharmacies, banks, our library, Brown Elementary, Millcreek Park, City Hall and the post office, to mention a few. It has some large spaces, such as the auditorium, gymnasium, library and cafeteria, which could be used for community gathering places for residents to connect with each other (assuming COVID won’t be such a threat by then). There is ample parking on site.

I realize the building would need a lot of renovation, but could a portion of the Build Back Better funds be earmarked for such a purpose? Currently we have a local and statewide budget surplus and maybe some of that could also be used.

I sincerely hope that South Portland and surrounding Portland-area communities (and perhaps the state of Maine) consider this as one option to expand our severe housing shortage.

Dale Stephenson and Frank Smith

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: