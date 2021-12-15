WALES — Charlie Doyle and Levi Tibbetts each scored 16 points, to give the Lisbon boys basketball team a 54-40 victory over Oak Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference basketball game on Wednesday night.

Caden Boon scored nine points, while Mason Booker added eight points for the Greyhounds (2-0).

Caden Thompson dropped 15 points for the Raiders (1-2), while Jordan Arbour added 10 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 4, MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 1: Playing on back-to-back nights in separate “home” arenas, the Eagles again overcame an early deficit to win, defeating the Knighthawks 4-1 at Travis Roy Arena in North Yarmouth.

Senior goalie Sean Moore continued his strong start to the season, stopping 33 of 34 shots to earn the win for the Eagles (2-0), who got two goals each from linemates Bryce Poulin and Dylan Richards. Alex Witwicki, Jameson Fowler, Will Dudley, Johnny Hole and Tristen Cloutier all chipped in with an assist apiece.

Caden Fontaine scored the first goal of the game unassisted for the Knighthawks (1-1) just 1:05 into the game. Sumner Wood made 22 saves in the losing effort.

SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 4, LEWISTON 1: Dylan Hannan opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the game on a feed from Roan Hopkins, then assisted on two power-play goals by Richie Gilboy as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (2-0) topped Lewiston (0-1) at the Colisee.

Gilboy’s first goal with just 21 seconds left in the first period made it 2-0. Evan Knowlton put Lewiston on the board early in the second off an assist from Cody Dionne, Jake Udomsay answered late in the second and Gilboy clinched the victory with 1:58 remaining in the third.

Jasper Curtis recorded 18 saves for the Red Riots. Lewiston’s Ben Cloutier made 31 saves.

