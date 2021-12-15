A dog was killed and a mobile home destroyed following a fire in Harpswell on Wednesday.

According to Ben Wallace, the fire chief for Cundy’s Harbor Fire Department and Orr’s and Bailey’s Islands Fire Department, emergency personnel responded to a structure fire at 420 Cundy’s Harbor Road at around 10:20 a.m. and the scene was cleared at around 12:40 p.m.

The fire started in the back corner of the building in a bedroom, although the cause of the fire was not determined, Wallace said. Other than the dog, no injuries or deaths were reported. The mobile home was a complete loss.

The property belongs to Sherry Gilley, according to Harpswell tax records from 2021. The building value is estimated at $10,900, according to the same tax record.

One adult and two teenagers were tenants at the mobile home, Wallace said. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Emergency services from Cundy’s Harbor Fire Department, Orr’s and Bailey’s Islands Fire Department and Harpswell Neck Fire Department. Brunswick Fire Department provided an engine to cover the town during the fire.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: