SCARBOROUGH — Thornton Academy outscored Scarborough 12 -4 in the fourth quarter to post a 43-40 girls’ basketball win on Tuesday night.

Hannah Cook scored 18 points and Jess Dow had 13 for the Trojans (2-0), who trailed 23-20 at halftime and 36-31 after three quarters.

Lindsay Fiorillo had a game-high 21 points for Scarborough (1-1), making four 3-pointers. Caroline Hartley added eight.

CAPE ELIZABETH 36, WAYNFLETE 19: Olivia Manning posted a double-double as the Capers (1-1) never trailed in beating the host Flyers (1-1).

The Capers got 12 points and 22 rebounds from Manning, as well as 10 points from Emily Supple as they went up 10-5,after one quarter and extended their lead to 22-9 at halftime.

The Flyers were led by Jesse Connors’ five points.

CHEVERUS 62, DEERING 20: Maddie Fitzpatrick had seven of her 17 points in the first quarter as the Stags (2-0) bolted to a 16-6 lead and extended it to 32-12 at halftime, easily handling the host Rams (0-2) at Portland.

Emma Lizotte contributed 16 points for Cheverus with Lillian Singleton tossing in nine.

Nyabhana Lia led Deering with seven points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 54, POLAND 26: Charlotte Harper-Cunningham had 17 points and five 3-pointers as the Panthers (2-0) used a 22-2 third quarter to pull away from the Knights (1-1) at Poland.

Angel Huntsman added nine points, 10 assists and five steals.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 45, BIDDEFORD 44: Isabelle Morelli scored 20 points as the Patriots (2-0) beat the Tigers (0-2) at Gray.

Amber Fortin followed with 10 points for GNG.

Chantelle Bouchard put up 19 points to lead Biddeford.

GORHAM 48, SANFORD 27: Ellie Gay scored 17 points as the Rams (2-0) used a 19-5 third quarter to pull away from the Spartans (0-2) at Gorham.

Sophia Michaud chipped in with 11 points. Gay had 11 in the third quarter.

Riley Hebler scored nine points for Sanford.

YORK 55, MARSHWOOD 43: Clara Pavuk’s 15 points and Emily Rainforth’s 14 helped the Wildcats (1-1) down the Hawks (0-2) in York.

Rose Pavuk had 11 points for York.

Sarah Theriault led Marshwood with 19 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 68, RICHMOND 34: Elise MacNair. scored 28 points as the Gulls (2-0) beat the Blue Devils in Richmond.

Sarah Davis added 17 points for OOB. Davis and MacNair both buried four 3-pointers.

Kara Briand and Sophie Wells led Richmond with eight points a piece.

FALMOUTH 71, KENNEBUNK 38: The Navigators (2-0) cruised past the Rams (0-2) in Falmouth behind 27 points, four assists and six steals from Sloane Ginevan.

Maddy Christman put up 11 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Anna Turgeon had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Falmouth.

Skylar Holder led Kennebunk with 13 points.

MASSABESIC 46, NOBLE 43: Mary Duffy had five of her 15 points and the Mustangs (1-1) played stifling defense in the fourth quarter as they closed on an 8-0 run and topped the Knights (0-2) at Waterboro.

Michela Jacobs added 14 points for Massabesic.

Emily Clark paced Noble with 14, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Olivia Howard tossed in 13 points.

ST. DOMINIC 46, SACOPEE VALLEY 32: Charli Apodaca and Ava Apodaca each had 11 points as the Saints (1-1) beat the Hawks (0-2) in Auburn.

Jessie Zimmerman added 10 points for St. Dom’s.

Emma Boulanger and Brooke Landry each had 10 points for Sacopee Valley.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 50, WESTBROOK 37: Brooke Emery’s 20 points lifted the Raiders (1-1) to a win over the Blue Blazes in Westbrook.

Sydney Shaw and Emily Walker each added 10 points for Fryeburg.

Leah Cromartie led Westbrook with 11 points.

WINDHAM 54, SOUTH PORTLAND 43: Sarah Talon poured in 23 points to lead the Eagles (1-1) to a 35-19 halftime advantage and held off a late charge to top the Red Riots (1-1) at South Portland.

Stella Jarvais and Carly Morey chipped in with nine point apiece for Windham.

Ava Bryant had all of her 10 points in the third quarter as South Portland rallied to within a point.

MADISON 43, BOOTHBAY 29: Ali Griffeth and Marina Griffeth each scored 10 points to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) over Boothbay (0-1) at Madison.

Mackenzie Robbins chipped in eight points for Madison.

Jaelynn Crocker led all scorers with 18 points for Boothbay.

MT. ARARAT 56, CAMDEN HILLS 30: Morgan Ruff scored 14 points and Elsa Daulerio had 12 as the Eagles (2-0) cruised past the Windjammers (0-2) at Topsham.

MCI 53, WINSLOW 39: Natalie Sites scored 11 points as the Huskies (2-0) beat the Black Raiders (0-1) at Winslow.

Danielle Dow chipped in 10 points for MCI.

Mikayla Rioux scored 16 points to pace the Black Raiders and Harly Pomerleau had nine.

HALL-DALE 50, CARRABEC 48: The Bulldogs (1-0) outscored the Cobras (1-1) 17-13 in the final quarter to rally for the win in North Anson.

Amanda Trepenier led with 11 points for Hall-Dale and Jade Graham had eight and Hayden Madore seven.

Carrabec was led by Brooke Welch with a game-high 15 points and Lindsay Hamilton with 11.

