Meagan Donovan scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Evelyn Boudreau added two goals to lead Scarborough to a 4-2 win over Lewiston in a girls’ hockey game Wednesday night at the Colisee.

Calynn Gendreau also scored for the Red Storm (3-1).

Lewiston (4-1), the undefeated state champion in 2020, got goals from Lilly Gish and Leah Landry.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, BIDDEFORD 0: Libby Hooper, Marina Bassett, Katherine Blackburn and Abby Dresser each recorded a goal and an assist for Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (5-0) in a win over Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford (1-4-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Catie Lee and Delaney Whitten also scored, and Vivienne Cook got the shutout.

EDWARD LITTLE 4, ST. DOM’S 2: Sophia Hartley snapped a third-period tie with her second goal of the game, lifting Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2-1) to a win over St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester/Monmouth (0-4) in Auburn.

Goals by Hartley and Sophia Castagna gave the Red Hornets a 2-0 lead after one period.

St. Dom’s tied it in the second period on goals by Bella Webster and West Duffy.

Kylee Spugnardi capped the scoring in the final minute.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, ST. DOM’S 3: Alex St. John scored twice and Colby Bilodeau broke a tie in the third period as the Golden Trojans (2-0) edged the Saints (0-2) in Auburn.

Bilodeau’s goal gave Thornton a 3-2 lead, and St. John made it 4-2 before Curtis Wheeler answered for St. Dom’s.

Kyle Lesieur also scored for the Trojans. St. Dom’s got goals from Arvid Andersson and Colin Casserly.

EDWARD LITTLE 7, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Aiden Gonzalez notched a hat trick and assisted on another goal as the Red Eddies (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-2) in Auburn.

Trey Coulombe added a goal and two assists, Jack Keefe and Campbell Cassidy each had a goal and an assist, and Christian Mathieu opened the scoring for the Red Eddies.

Portland/Deering’s lone goal came in the first period to cut the deficit to 2-1, with Henry Cossaboom scoring from Hunter Temple. Ryan Becker stopped 24 shots for the Bulldogs.

