The Rev. Michael Cartwright will lead Christmas celebrations this year at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Brunswick.

Cartwright, 50, of Topsham, is the optician at Berries Hearing and Optical Center in Brunswick and a board member of the Brunswick Downtown Association. Good Shepherd Lutheran was established nearly 60 years ago, with the original goal of serving Lutherans stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station. Cartwright will be its sixth pastor.

When 20-year pastor the Rev. Rebecca Wegner’s scheduled retirement fell nine months into COVID, the congregation quickly turned to Cartwright, a member of the congregation who was previously ordained in a different denomination. He has preached most Sundays since then – online, in person or hybrid, as COVID conditions required – and completed accreditation this fall as a minister in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The congregation formally called him as their pastor on Dec. 12.

He will continue his work as the optician at Berries while serving the congregation part-time.

In the Lutheran church, the Christmas season begins on Christmas Day and continues into January, so those experiencing post-holiday blues can join worship on Sunday Dec. 26 or Jan. 2 to continue singing Christmas songs and hearing messages about God’s work through Jesus’ birth. The congregation offers a traditional sung liturgy with choir, piano, and organ accompaniment. Holy communion is open to all wishing to receive.

Christmas services will be socially distanced in person, with seating in the main gathering space and in a nearby hall where the service will be livecast. Masks are required in the church building. Services are also offered on Zoom and recorded on YouTube.

The congregation plans the formal installation and celebration on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 336 Maine St., Brunswick (the intersection of Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road). Christmas services are scheduled:

Christmas Sunday, Dec. 26, 9 a.m., service of carols and lessons led by congregants (no holy communion)

Second Sunday of Christmas, Jan. 2, 9 a.m., with holy communion

More information about Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is available on the church’s website and its Facebook page.

