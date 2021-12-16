Brunswick schools will see a precautionary increased police presence on Friday due to a nationwide social media trend that involves threats of shootings and bombings, according to an announcement from Superintendent Phil Potenziano.
“I was recently made aware of a general message posted on Tik Tok that US schools could be the target of threats involving shootings and bombings on Friday, Dec. 17,” Potenziano wrote in a community message sent Thursday. “This threat is nonspecific, and there is no credible information that it would involve schools in Maine or in Brunswick.”
TikTok is a social media application that allows users to create and share short videos. Other schools nationwide have taken similar precautions due to the trend, according to multiple reports online.
Potenziano said that he has been in contact with Brunswick Chief of Police Scott Stewart, who confirmed there are no specific or credible threats to any Brunswick schools.
“However, if any information led me to believe that our schools were at risk, I would take immediate action,” wrote Potenziano. “Please know that our schools are safe places, we have protocols in place, and that we work closely with local law enforcement. This continuous and deliberate attention to safety has been and continues to be a central priority for Brunswick. However, I would remind all school community members to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary to the police or the schools.”
