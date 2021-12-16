Brunswick removed the bad guys on the football team so they should let the good guys play football next fall. They can’t ruin the athletic lives of vulnerable teenage boys who have made it this far in their football advancement. It’s not their fault and players shouldn’t have to pay for it by missing perhaps the most important part of the end of their high school life.
Peter Ferrante,
Portland
