LEWISTON — All public schools will be closed Friday because of a threat to the middle school posted to social media, Superintendent Jake Langlais advised Thursday evening.

The person responsible has been identified and Lewiston police are investigating, he said.

“This is out of an abundance of caution as LPD has neutralized the situation,” Langlais wrote. “We will ensure we have all the information together before opening schools back up.”

Students reported seeing a post on social media late Thursday, which allowed school administrators and the police to quickly take action.

According to Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, the post may have stemmed from an altercation at the school Thursday.

“This is a reminder to all — if you see something, say something,” Langlais wrote. “Students did today, and it allowed administration and LPD to follow up.”

An anonymous threat of school violence happening Friday circulated on TikTok has school districts across the nation on edge, and many superintendents have written messages to parents addressing the concern.

Wales-based Regional School Unit 4 Superintendent Andrew Carlton wrote: “Please know that this Tik Tok trend/comment/sensation has been investigated by US law enforcement officials at all levels and has been found NOT to be credible at this time!” Carlton wrote Thursday.

The Lewiston threat does not appear to be related to the video shared on TikTok.

Several nearby districts have dealt with similar threats of school violence in the past week. Rumford-based RSU 10 closed schools Tuesday after intruders took over the online school board meeting Monday night and threatened the school. School officials from RSU 4 canceled school Dec. 10 due to an abundance of caution after a threat was made against Oak Hill Middle School.

Additionally, school officials addressed a threat made to Mt. Blue middle school earlier this week in a Thursday memo. Officials found the threat was not credible.

Langlais was unavailable for further comment Thursday evening.

