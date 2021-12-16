BOOTHBAY — Autumn Freeman’s 21 first-quarter points helped the Mountain Valley girls basketball team take an early lead and cruise to a 59-38 win over Boothbay in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Thursday night.

Freeman hit five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, after which Mountain Valley led 23-9. The Falcons pushed the lead to 41-18 by halftime.

Freeman finished the game with six 3s and 38 points. Alana Young added six points for Mountain Valley (1-0), while Brooke Brown and Maisy Chase added four apiece.

Jaelynn Crocker led the Seahawks (0-2) with 18 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 63, RICHMOND 35: Gabe Carey poured in 20 points as the Saints improve to 3-0 with a win over the Bobcats (0-2) in Auburn.

Carey, who hit three 3-pointers, led four St. Dom’s scorers in double figures: Jonathan Tangilamesu added 16 and Taylor Varney and Michael Stowe scored 10 apiece.

FOREST HILLS 87, PINE TREE ACADEMY 34: Mason Desjardins scored 27 points and the Tigers (4-0) raced out to a 30-4 lead after one quarter en route to a win over the Breakers (0-2) at Freeport.

Braidan Welch added 16 points and Jackman Daigle and Blaine Nadeau each scored 10 for the reigning Class C state champions.

Ben Ndamukunda led Pine Tree with 14 points and 12 blocked shots. Silas Yeaton scored 12 points and Alden Thacker had eight.

