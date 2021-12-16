Maine reported 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths Thursday as hospitals continue to be flooded with mostly unvaccinated patients.

“It’s overwhelming our system,” said Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 incident commander for Northern Light Health, on Wednesday. Northern Light Health is a statewide network that includes Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Mercy Hospital in Portland and several other facilities. “We’re not (treating patients) in hallways like you’ve seen in other states, but there are often few critical care beds available.”

The high number of deaths reported Thursday likely includes individuals who were identified through a periodic review of death certificates from previous weeks or months. Some of the new infections also occurred over the past week or so but were not immediately processed because of a flood of positive tests.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

While Thursday’s hospitalization numbers have yet to be updated, on Wednesday 380 people in Maine hospitals being treated for COVID-19, with 122 in intensive care and 60 on ventilators. Wednesday marked the 10th consecutive day of at least 350 COVID-19 patients, a trend that has forced many hospitals to postpone elective surgeries such as knee and hip replacements.

Several hospitals across the state are getting help this week from the Maine Army National Guard, which deployed 38 Guard members to non-clinical roles. Maine Medical Center in Portland also has been approved to receive a “surge response team” of 15 clinicians from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston hopes to gain approval for a team this week as well.

One of the areas the National Guard will assist with is monoclonal antibodies, which are used to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Our monoclonal antibody program has done a tremendous service to us all,” Jarvis said. “I wish we could issue more, but we’re hampered by supply and staffing concerns … but we know for a fact that has saved lives.”

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 134,170 cases of COVID-19, and 1,405 deaths. The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 1,047 on Thursday, compared to 769 a week ago and 532 a month ago.

On the vaccination front, 945,794 people have received their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine, representing 70.36 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million population. Nearly 400,000 Mainers have received their booster shot. But there’s a wide disparity in vaccination uptake among counties, and areas with low vaccination rates are fueling the surge. Cumberland County, the most-vaccinated in Maine, is reporting 80.7 percent of its residents are fully vaccinated, compared to low-vaccination counties like Somerset, Piscataquis and Franklin counties, which are recording vaccinated rates of less than 60 percent.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: