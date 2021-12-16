CRANSTON, R.I. – Cathleen L. Clarke, 76, passed away Dec. 9, 2021, at the Providence Hospital. She was born June 24, 1945 the daughter of John and Madeline Pike Clarke.

Cathy is survived by a sister, Christine Clarke of Saco and spouse Ron Blanchette; and a niece Diana Beaudoin of Winthrop, Mass. She will be also missed by her many dear friends in Rhode Island, especially Pat and Susan.

Private family services will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services. Celebration of her life will be held at a later time in Providence, R.I.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider an animal shelter in your area.

