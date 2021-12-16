David “Craig” Winter 1962 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – David “Craig” Winter, 59, aka “The Water Guy” unexpectedly left this world on Dec. 11, 2021 at his home in Brunswick. Craig was born Nov. 15, 1962 in Fairmont, W.Va. and is an original native of the then unincorporated “White Hall”, the son of the late Gerald Winter and Donna Osborne. Craig is a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and a 1986 graduate of WVU with a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering. After college he packed up his Dodge Omni hatchback, headed to Maine to be with his brother and start his life anew. It was there he met his beloved wife, Lori. After a stint with JD Plunkett Co. as an engineer, Craig and a co-worker, Don Robbins, started their own company, thus Enviro- Investigations and Remediation Inc. was formed. Together, Craig and Don also purchased a small public utilities water company servicing customers drinking water in East Vassalboro. A few years ago, Craig also partnered with a good friend, Ed Bowie, and helped form a bottled water product called Maine Mist. Craig’s education and understanding of chemistry was a major asset to all these endeavors. Craig eventually got into designing and installing water systems and along with his wife, Lori, formed Advanced Quality Water Solutions. He will be profoundly missed as he was known in the business as someone who always treated his customers right. He is survived by his most loving and caring wife, Lori, whom he married on May 17, 1997; his son, Adam Taylor and fiancée, Kari Rockhill of Golden, Colo.; his brother and sister-in-law (BFF: best fishing friend), Bruce and Cathy Winter of Saco, his sister and bro-in-law, Wendy and Alan Parks of Fairmont, W.Va.; his father-in-law, who loved him like his own son, Clarence Melton of North Carolina; and sister-in-law, Dianna Melton of Portland, Ore.; nieces CJ Willard and Carly Fluharty O’Dell of Fairmont, W.Va.; his uncle, Ronnie Winter (who taught him the fine art of squirrel hunting in Brandywine, W.Va. and trout fishing in Petersburg, W.Va.), his uncle Bill(s) and his loving aunts Nana Jo Winter, Debbie Ott and Karen McCormack. Craig grew up with a love of the outdoors and nature thanks to his father, uncle, grandfather and lifelong friend, Larry Topardo. His greatest love was fishing. Almost every weekend in the summer you would find “the rear admiral” out on the boat with Bruce and Cathy slaying the stripers on the New Meadows River or reeling in the bass on the many lakes and rivers in Maine and munching on his wife’s “fish-on” cookies. He loved the stars, was always looking up, could recognize the international space station if he saw it flying overhead and searching for his “mother-ship”. He had an immeasurable intelligence that allowed him to understand whatever project he set his mind to. He had been asked if he was a doctor on more than one occasion! His dad’s ability to fix just about anything was passed on to Craig and he was often called upon by his family and friends. Craig was a ‘good man’, honest to the bone, ever helpful in any way he could be, always doing the right thing even though it may not have always been the easiest. He will be missed more than he could have ever imagined. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, W.Va. on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. and the funeral service commencing at 2 p.m. with Cathy Winter as officiant. Burial will follow immediately at Claremont Cemetery. Fishing attire is completely appropriate and highly encouraged. Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.domicofh.com.

