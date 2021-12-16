HOLLIS – Donald “Don” Bennett, 72, was born in Biddeford, Maine, on May 10, 1949, to his late mother Arvid (Bennett) Browne. He passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his aunt`s home in Dayton, after having many health problems.Don graduated from Easley High School in Easley, South Carolina, class of 1967.In 1967, Don then returned to Maine.He was a long-haul tractor trailer driver, which he enjoyed. Also, he was immensely proud to be able to purchase his own trucks and keep them in good repair. His favorite things to do were to repair and tinker with anything that needed fixing, eating out and watching old movies and TV. Donald is survived by his aunt Mary “Mae” Bennett Brown of Dayton, two uncles: Joseph Bennett and his wife Barbara of Standish, and Thomas Bennett and his wife Freida of Orange, Va. He is also survived by many cousins of both the Bennett and MacDonald families.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, at St. Mary`s Cemetery in Biddeford at 2 p.m., with a gathering to follow at Mae’s residence (204 Hight Road, Dayton).﻿Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book