DAYTON – Lawrence Richard Kimball, 74, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 13, 2021 at his home.Larry, also known as Lonnie to many, was born in Portland on August 31, 1947, the son of Ormond and Ethel (Horne) Kimball. He was educated in Hiram and graduated from Fryeburg Academy. Larry pursued his passion for math and engineering to Boston where he received his bachelor’s at Northeastern University.After graduation, Larry began his career at Maremont in Saco. He married Marsha Grondin on Nov. 3, 1973. Soon afterwards, they relocated to Chickasha, Oklahoma, but promised to return “home” to Maine eventually. There were several stops in between – Macon (Ga.), Chesterfield (Mo.), Crystal Lake (Ill.), Aiken (S.C.) and Racine (Wis.). The friendships and memories from each of these locations are woven into the fabric of their 48-year marriage.﻿Much of Larry’s professional career – an astounding 33 years – was spent as an engineer for Emerson. He was proud of his work and cherished the opportunity to explain the intricate workings of the garbage disposal he helped manufacture. ﻿Larry’s interests were as wide as the world he traveled. Work pursuits took him to India, China and several states within the U.S. He achieved his goal of visiting all 50 states just last year with a solo trip to Oregon. He was a passionate reader of western fiction, military history, local newspapers and New England and University of South Carolina sports box scores. ﻿Quick with a corny joke, there was nearly always a smile beneath his signature mustache and a willingness to help solve almost any problem. Larry loved to tinker in his workshop and had the patience and proclivity to build things from birdhouses to bunk beds.﻿Larry is survived by his wife Marsha (Grondin) Kimball, two sons, Samuel James Kimball (Chelsea) and Benjamin Lawrence Kimball (Meredith). He was a beloved grandfather “Putty” to four grandchildren – Eleanor, Walker, Ramona and Thurston. He is also survived by one sister Sharon Foster (Joseph) and several nieces and nephews.﻿Visiting hours will be from 12-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Lawrence’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com﻿In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov

