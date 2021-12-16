Margaret W. (Roberts) Frizzle 1936 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM -Margaret W. (Roberts) Frizzle of Bowdoinham, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at MidCoast Hospital. Margaret, affectionately known as “Ma” “Maggie Aunty” or “Pop” was born in 1936 to Mary and James Roberts. She was a proud graduate of Lisbon High School’s class of 1955. In 1957 Margaret married Allan C. Frizzle Jr. The couple settled in Bowdoinham where they raised six children and were an integral part of the community. Among the many hats she wore, Margaret worked at the Red and White in Lisbon, Prout’s Farm, was a bookkeeper for the Mobil station, a CNA, a mail carrier in Bowdoinham and was a pre-911 dispatcher for the Bowdoinham Fire Department. Margaret spent many years serving the community as a Pythian Sister, Brownie Leader and member of the BFD Ladies Auxiliary where she was instrumental in starting the annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale and answering the “red fire phone” in her home 24 hours a day. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, her campfire and over the course of the last five years delving into her ever-expanding flower garden. Along with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren “Ma” was a comfort to her nieces and nephews, her children’s friends and families in the community. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Allan C. Frizzle Jr.; her parents; and six of her seven siblings. She is survived by her children Sonia Moeller and husband Joseph of Brunswick, Rebecca Ellis and husband Richard of Bowdoinham, Christine Frizzle of Bowdoinham, Robert Frizzle and wife Katherine of Northport, Fla., Arthur Frizzle and wife Deborah of Bowdoinham and Marilynn Grizkewitsch and husband Michail of Richmond; 11 grandchildren; and 14 ½ great-grandchildren; also, her sister, Martha Shorette of Bowdoinham, a sister-in-law, Theresa Roberts of Connecticut, a brother-in-law, Gordon Frizzle of Bowdoinham; many beloved nieces and nephews. A gathering at her home will be scheduled in the Spring of 2022, when the flowers in her garden start to bloom. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bowdoinham Fire Dept. Fire Association 57 Post Rd. Bowdoinham, ME 04008

