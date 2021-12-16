LIMERICK – Peter Michael Poland Sr., 72, passed away at his home on Dec. 13, 2021. He was born in Portland on Jan. 25, 1949, the son of John and Phyllis Woodis Poland. He attended Portland schools. Peter worked at Sebago Shoe for many years until they closed. Most recently, he worked at Fairchild Semiconductor in South Portland.Peter enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He especially loved the times he spent with his grandchildren. Peter was predeceased by his brother Wayne.He is survived by his sons, Peter Poland Jr. and his wife Kim of Westbrook, William Poland and his wife Stephanie of Limerick and Stephen Poland and his wife Trenise of South Carolina; his brothers, Rick Poland and his wife Laura of Casco, and Philip Poland of Westbrook; his sister Amy Poland of Portland and his sister-in-law Doris Poland of Windham; and his grandchildren, Kayla, Kristinia, Benjamin and Tatiana.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, is entrusted with his services.﻿

