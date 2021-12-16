Portland City Clerk Katherine Jones will retire on July 1 after 13 years of service, the city announced Thursday.

“My decision to retire was made after long and careful consideration,” Jones wrote in a Dec. 6 letter to the mayor and City Council. “I want to express my sincere gratitude for a rewarding employment experience with the City of Portland and with all of you personally. This resignation was not an easy one. However, it is the right time for me to do so.”

Mayor Kate Snyder plans to expand the scope of the existing search subcommittee to include a search process for both the city manager and clerk positions, the city said in a news release.

“I want to thank Kathy for her 13 years of service to the City of Portland,” Snyder said in the release. “She has been a devoted public servant, one who has faithfully helped the City provide fair and accessible elections as well as numerous city vital records and services.

“I’m so happy that she will soon be afforded the opportunity to spend more time with her family. My hope is that we can bring a new clerk on board ahead of her retirement date so we can ensure a smooth transition.”

Jones was appointed to the position in 2011 after previously serving as the city’s elections administrator since 2009. She served as president of the Maine Town and City Clerks’ Association from 2018 to 2020 and currently is the vice chair of the association’s legislative policy committee.

In September she received the Clerk of the Year Award from the association, which recognizes the professional service and dedication of a municipal clerk to his or her community and work that promotes the cause of good local government.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: