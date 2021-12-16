Jamie Colpoys is a trombone player and longtime member of the big band The Fogcutters. She also joined rock band Rustic Overtones a couple of years ago.

Colpoys also occasionally delves into her own music and just released a cover of the song “Walking in the Air” from the 1982 British short film “The Snowman.”

Colpoys worked wonders with the track with her vocals, arrangement and horn. Bensbeendead (Ben Thompson) produced it and added what Colpoys describes as “electronic wizardry.”

With snow in the forecast soon, not to mention Christmas being next week, Colpoys’ timing is spot on.

Here’s “Walking in the Air:”

See Colpoys and her many Fogcutters bandmates at the State Theatre on Friday night. Tickets are still available.

