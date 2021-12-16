RICHMOND — The town group that’s pressing for the community to withdraw from Regional School Unit 2 is eyeing a definitive vote on the matter for the next November ballot.

The Richmond withdrawal committee was reformed after residents were asked at the November 2021 election if they would like to start the withdrawal progress again. An overwhelming majority — 714 to 373 — voted in agreement to allocate $25,000 from the town, for the process to restart. The committee met Wednesday night to choose a chair for the group.

Richmond already went through the entire withdrawal process last year, but the question did not receive enough voter turnout back in June to validate the vote. However, since a majority of the residents voted in favor — despite not having the numbers in turn out — the process could resume again without the town having to wait.

Related Majority of Richmond voters in favor of starting withdrawal process again

RSU 2 Board Member Russ Hughes previously mentioned the withdrawal between the town and district “reflects a dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in academic rigor in Richmond schools” and a feeling of “being held hostage by the other RSU 2 towns.”

RSU 2 Board Chair Jon Hamann attended Wednesday’s meeting to help the Richmond withdrawal committee choose a chairperson. The committee is made up of Hughes, Selectman Andrew Alexander, Michael Wing and Amanda McDaniel, and they unanimously elected McDaniel as chair.

As committee chair, McDaniel will serve as the main communicator between the school district and committee.

The process a town has to take to withdrawal from a school district is lengthy and is set by the Department of Education. Dresden, also a town in RSU 2, formed an exploratory withdrawal committee in September and hosts monthly meetings to go over what the withdrawal process would look like for them.

Also in RSU 2 are Monmouth, Farmingdale and Hallowell.

Since Richmond already went through the process fairly recently, town attorney Mark Bower thinks most of the withdrawal agreement would be similar to the previous one, with the exception of having to gather new data for updated financial information. Bower was the lawyer on the previous committee and will help the current committee.

“If you remember, a lot of the process last time was trying to figure out the information we needed, getting the information from the RSU, all the logistics,” Bower said. “We have all that stuff now; it’s just a matter of updating it.”

The town’s committee has to meet specific deadlines to ensure the question will be on the November ballot.

Right now, the committee is on “step nine” according to Bower. There are 27 steps total, but since Richmond already has some information, the committee thinks they could be done with the withdrawal agreement before the March 15 deadline.

Richmond will be tasked with having to come up with a withdrawal agreement that has to be sent to the Department of Education’s Commissioner, then, the commissioner has 60 days to send the draft back with changes or recommendations, bringing the timeline to June 30.

Hamann said the only hurdle in the way of RSU 2 is the district is undergoing contract negotiations for teachers and educational technicians and expects to be through negotiations by the end of June.

“That might play a bigger role,” Hamann said. “We are doing that at the same time as negotiating with you. That’s a big open item on our end as we move forward with you.”

In preparation for the next meeting on Jan. 5, Richmond committee members were tasked with going through the previous withdrawal agreement to find areas that could be updated. The next meeting will be discussing the items the committee came up with so they can collectively send the areas to Superintendent Tonya Arnold.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 and live-streamed through the town of Richmond’s website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: