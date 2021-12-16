The U.S. Alpine Championships are returning to Sugarloaf in 2022, the resort announced Thursday.

The Alpine Championships and NorAm Finals will be at Sugarloaf from March 20-April 1. This year’s Alpine championships, which feature many of the U.S. Ski Team’s top racers, will take place a month after the conclusion of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, and are expected to feature Olympians vying for national championships.

This is the eighth time the Carrabassett Valley resort has hosted the Alpine Championships, and the first time since 2019.

“Sugarloaf has been a great partner for decades,” Lindsay Arnold, U.S. Ski & Snowboard Event Director, said in a news release. “Their hospitality in welcoming the ski racing community is unmatched. We are thrilled they are hosting not only the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships but also welcoming back the NorAm Finals. We look forward to a great two weeks of watching the top North American athletes compete.”

Among the skiers expected to compete in the Alpine Championships is Sam Morse, who grew up in Carrabassett Valley and graduated from Carrabassett Valley Academy, which is based at Sugarloaf. Morse currently is on the U.S. Ski Team’s Alpine B team.

In 2019, Ryan Cochran-Siegle won the men’s downhill and super-G championships, while Luke Winters claimed the men’s combined title. Alice Merryweather won the women’s downhill, Nina O’Brien took first in the super-G and Keely Cashman was the women’s combined champion.

