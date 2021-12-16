OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Elise MacNair scored 20 points and Old Orchard Beach rolled to a 58-16 win over Waynflete in a Class C South girls’ basketball game Thursday night.

Kaeli Arey chipped in with 14 points and Cate Clark added eight for the Seagulls (3-0), who led 17-4 after one quarter and 36-6 at halftime.

Cece Marshall scored five points for Waynflete (1-2).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 59, BOOTHBAY 38: Autumn Freeman’s 21 first-quarter points helped the Falcons (1-0) take an early lead and cruise to a victory over the Seahawks (0-2) in Boothbay Harbor.

Freeman hit five 3-pointers in the opening quarter as Mountain Valley built a 23-9 lead. The Falcons pushed their advantage to 41-18 by halftime.

Freeman finished with six 3s and 38 points.

Jaelynn Crocker led Boothbay with 18 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 87, PINE TREE ACADEMY 34: Mason Desjardins scored 27 points and the Tigers (4-0) raced out to a 30-4 lead after one quarter en route to a win over the Breakers (0-2) at Freeport.

Braidan Welch added 16 points and Jackman Daigle and Blaine Nadeau each scored 10 for the reigning Class C state champions.

Ben Ndamukunda led Pine Tree with 14 points and 12 blocked shots. Silas Yeaton scored 12 points and Alden Thacker had eight.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 1, CHEVERUS 1: Sophia Hartley’s third-period goal enabled Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2-1-1) to secure a tie against Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham (2-1-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Charlotte Miller scored Cheverus in the second period.

McKenzi Horton stopped 11 shots for the Red Hornets, while Stags goalie Ella Lemieux made 18 saves, including three in overtime.