BIDDEFORD — Here’s a heads-up for motorists who drive in downtown Biddeford, along with those who bicycle in the area or walk there. There is a big traffic pattern change at the intersection of Main, Lincoln, and Adams streets.

As of Dec. 20, there are all way stop signs at the intersection — two on Main Street and one each on Lincoln and Adams streets.

New LED stop signs installed at the intersection are to alert drivers of the change.

Motorists are asked to pay extra attention when driving through this area, said Biddeford Communications Coordinator Danica Lamontagne.

The change comes as a result of a traffic movement permit the developers of Riverdam Mill sought from the Maine Department of Transportation in 2020. The Main, Lincoln, and Adams streets intersection was flagged as one that needed traffic improvements as a part of that permit, said Lamontagne.

