OLD ORCHARD BEACH – People in this seaside community recently celebrated BetterFit Nutrition, the newest member of the Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce, cutting the ribbon on Dec. 9

BetterFit Nutrition, which offers an array of smoothies, shakes and other healthy, tasty drinks, opened in early August at 39B Old Orchard St. BetterFit Nutrition is owned by Kristyn Barcelou, 20, a first-time business owner, said Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce Director Kim Howard.

Members of the Chamber, community and friends stopped by to celebrate.

BetterFit Nutrition offers healthier, caffeinated, and decaffeinated drinks and shakes that are either low sugar or sugar free, said Howard.

“Kristyn customizes the menu herself and comes up with many of the flavor combinations like Merry Berry and Grinch Tea,” Howard said in a news release.

More about BetterFit Nutrition can be found on its Facebook page, at the shop, or by calling 520-4011.

