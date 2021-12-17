On Dec. 12, the First Congregational Church of Scarborough held a celebration event for a group of 11 church members who volunteered on a multi-year task force to create a Long-Range Strategic Plan for the church. This plan will guide church activities in the coming years in expanding church membership, enhancing our worship and spiritual enjoyment, and sustaining our church faith community and larger community partnership and involvement.

The celebration involved a brief recognition and award ceremony, along with a special congratulatory cake offered at Neighboring, a weekly after worship-service friendly gathering event at the church that for this occasion, was hosted by the Enclave of Scarborough, a senior living community. Their residents were also in attendance for both the service, awards announcements, and Neighboring, and brought with them a few delicious platters adorned with decorations, fruits and freshly baked muffins for all to enjoy.

This strengthening of community relationships is exactly what First Congregational is seeking and in the words of their top church volunteer, Janet Peters, “We are a small but mighty church.”

If you are interested in hosting Neighboring, contact at 883-2342.

