Landon Johnson scored 32 points Friday to lead Old Orchard Beach to a 54-52 win over Waynflete in a double-overtime boys’ basketball game.

James Erickson added 12 points on four 3-pointers for OOB (2-1).

Nico Kirby and Matt Adey paced Waynflete (1-2) with 18 points apiece.

KENNEBUNK 56, BIDDEFORD 45: Ty Kane and Joe Kiezulas each scored eight points during a 25-6 run in the third quarter, and the Rams (2-1) overcame a 29-23 halftime deficit against the Tigers (1-2) at Kennebunk.

Connor Keefe led Kennebunk with 18 points, Kiezulas finished with 16 and Kane had 10.

Julius Silva paced Biddeford with 18 points. Ayouba Fofana tossed in 15.

BONNY EAGLE 46, SCARBOROUGH 38: Aidan Walcott scored eight of his 16 points during a 17-6 run in the third quarter as the Scots (1-2) pulled away from the Red Storm (0-3) at Scarborough.

Eliot Bouchard added 16 points for Bonny Eagle, which stretched a 23-19 halftime lead to 40-25 after three quarters.

Jack Simonton led Scarborough with 11 points. Blake Harris tossed in 10.

SOUTH PORTLAND 66, SANFORD 34: JP Estrella scored all 14 of his points and Jaelen Jackson produced 10 of his 12 in the first half as the Red Riots (3-0) routed the Spartans (2-1) at South Portland.

Owen Maloney added 10 points for South Portland, which led 35-11 at halftime. Pierce Kazakos scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

Zach McMurty had four 3-pointers and 14 points for Sanford.

OXFORD HILLS 80, WINDHAM 71: Teigan Pelletier led the Vikings (2-1) with 25 points in a win over the Eagles (1-2) in Paris.

Colby Dillingham added 23 points.

Nick Garrison led Windham with 19 points, Matthew Fox had 16 and Will Mannette scored 13.

POLAND 65, WELLS 60: Hunter Gibson scored 23 points and the Knights (2-1) made 11 3-pointers in a win over the Warriors (1-2) at Poland.

Hayden Christener finished with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Shane Yorkey had three 3-pointers and a field goal for 11 points.

Devin Brown led Wells with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Brayden Fazzina scored 14 points.

FREEPORT 49, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 41: Colby Arsenault scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Falcons (1-2) rally for a win over the Raiders (1-2) in Freeport.

Keigan Shea added 10 points for Freeport, which outscored Fryeburg 35-22 in the second half.

William Hallam had 13 points for the Raiders.

YORK 58, CAPE ELIZABETH 38: Kevin Burke had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (1-2) past the Capers (2-1) at York.

J.P. Frazier added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Will Bowe led Cape with 13 points. Evan Reeves chipped in with 11.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 60, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 17: Eliott Oney and Logan Welch each scored 14 points as the Panthers (1-2) handled the Guardians (0-1) in Eliot.

Bryce Poulin added 11 points.

Sunny Johnson scored 13 points for Seacoast Christian.

LEAVITT 43, MT. ARARAT 33: Ben Sirois scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets (2-1) seal a victory over the Eagles (0-3) in Turner.

Ty Henke paced Mt. Ararat with nine points, while Carson Taylor and Brandon Emerson each scored eight.

