SANFORD — Tori Parker sank four of her seven 3-pointers during a third-quarter run that carried Sanford to a 49-42 win over South Portland in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Friday night.

Sanford (1-2) erased a 23-20 halftime deficit by outscored the Red Riots 18-9 in the third quarter.

Parker finished with 21 points and Taylor Tovey added 13 for the Spartans.

South Portland (1-2) was led by Ruth Boles with 17 points and Neveah Bello with 13.

CHEVERUS 64, WESTBROOK 21: The Stags (3-0) flew out to a 19-1 lead after one quarter and cruised to a win over the Blue Blazes (0-2) at Westbrook.

Emily Bontatibus led four players in double figures for Cheverus with 17 points. Emma Lizotte added 16, Lillian Singleton tossed in 12 and Julia Kratzer chipped in with 10.

Sarah Muka led Westbrook with eight points.

SCARBOROUGH 49, BONNY EAGLE 34: Lindsay Fiorillo made three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Red Storm (2-1) built a 20-7 lead en route to a win over the Scots (2-1) at Standish.

Fiorillo finished with 19 points. Caroline Hartley scored 10 of her 18 points in the third quarter.

Ember Hastings led Bonny Eagle with 14 points.

FALMOUTH 51, MARSHWOOD 37: Sloane Ginevan sparked an early run with a couple of steals and finished with 20 points as the Navigators (3-0) defeated the Hawks (0-3) in South Berwick.

Katie Lozoraitis contributed 11 points for Falmouth, which led 15-9 after one quarter and 30-19 at halftime.

Sarah Theriault scored 10 points for Marshwood.

BIDDEFORD 54, KENNEBUNK 23: Alex Libby scored 17 points and Hannah Gosselin chipped in with 10 as the Tigers (1-2) defeated the Rams (0-3) in Biddeford.

Biddeford held Kennebunk to single digits in each of the first three quarters while building a 45-12 lead.

Sklyar Holder scored eight points and Lily Hansen finished with seven for Kennebunk.

THORNTON ACADEMY 60, NOBLE 38: Addisen Sulikowski made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to highlight a balanced attack for the Golden Trojans (3-0) as they downed the Knights (0-3) in Saco.

Hannah Cook added 10 points and Emily Coleman tossed in eight.

Olivia Howard led Noble with 15 points.

OXFORD HILLS 50, WINDHAM 32: Sierra Carson led the Vikings (3-0) with 15 points in a win over the Eagles (1-2) at Windham.

Molly Corbett chipped in with 14 points.

Sarah Talon paced Windham with 16 points. Liz Levesque added 10.

BANGOR 65, DEERING 20: Abbie and MiMi Quinn dominated in the low post for Bangor, finishing with 12 points and 10 points, respectively, as Bangor (3-0) rolled cruised past Deering (0-3) at Portland.

Lane Barron and Laela Martinez chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Maya Gayle had eight points for Deering.

YORK 58, CAPE ELIZABETH 37: Rose Pavuk led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Wildcats (2-1) downed the Capers (1-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Emily Rainforth added nine points, followed by McKayla Kortes with eight and Ava Brent and Clara Pavuk with seven each.

York broke it open with a 24-9 run, propelled by 3-pointers from Rainforth, Lily Feugill, Rose Pavuk and Carlie Welch. The Wildcats had 10 players with at least a field goal.

Meghan Conley scored 13 points and Ashley Ryer had eight for the Capers.

WELLS 76, POLAND 20: Grace Ramsdell scored 28 points as the Warriors (3-0) handled the Knights (1-2) in Wells.

Wells built a 23-3 lead after one quarter, paced by Ramsdell’s 12 points.

Maren Maxon finished with 11 points for Wells.

Gabbi Bolduc led Poland with eight points.

TRAIP ACADEMY 47, SACOPEE VALLEY 31: Alexis Hernandez and Molly Sawtelle each tossed in 11 points to lead the Rangers (1-2) to a win over the Hawks (0-3) at Hiram.

Traip held Sacopee to seven points in the first half while opening a 20-point advantage.

Emma Boulanger paced Sacopee with 12 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 81, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 25: Erin Reid and Angel Huntsman combined for 18 of NYA’s 26 points in the first quarter as the Panthers (3-0) easily handled the Guardians (0-1) at Eliot.

Sarah English had 16 points and 14 boards for NYA, Huntsman recorded 14 points and 12 assists, Reid finished with 12 points and Graca Bila added 10.

Caitlyn Jandreau had 12 points to lead Seacoast Christian. Becky Winship chipped in with 11.

FREEPORT 53, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 33: The Falcons (1-2) erased a seven-point deficit with a 13-3 run in the second quarter, and Mason Baker-Schlendering got eight of her 16 points in the third quarter run to help Freeport pull away from the Raiders (1-2) at Fryeburg.

Angel Pillsbury contributed 16 points and Maddie Cormier tossed in 12 for the Falcons.

Sydney Shaw paced Fryeburg with 15 points.

GARDINER 66, LINCOLN ACADEMY 39: Savannah Brown scored 22 points – 14 in the first quarter – and the Tigers (2-1) rolled to a win in their home opener.

Lizzy Gruber added 13 points.

Paige Lafrenaye scored 14 points for Lincoln (0-3), while Payson Kaler had 10.

OCEANSIDE 63, MARANACOOK 46: Bailey Breen (17 points) and Audrey MacKie (16) combined for seven 3-pointers, leading the Mariners (3-0) to a win over the Black Bears (1-1) in Readfield.

Abby Waterman chipped in with 13.

Grace Dwyer led the Black Bears with 12 points. Ella Schmidt and Natalie Mohlar had 10 apiece.

MT. ARARAT 34, LEAVITT 19: Morgan Ruff, Elsa Daulerio and Kennedy Lampert each scored eight points to lead the Eagles (3-0) past the Hornets (1-2) in Topsham.

Mt. Ararat held Leavitt to three points in the first half. Caitlyn McCoy scored all 12 of her points for the Hornets after halftime, draining four 3-pointers.

