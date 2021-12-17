Library begins 50th anniversary celebration

The Windham Public Library is turning 50 years old this spring, and the celebration will begin Dec. 28 with a card-making event in the Children’s Room. There is also a topical display in the adult collections area and an informational display in the lobby.

It all began in April 1971, when a committee was selected to oversee the construction of a new library. It was the committee’s desire to provide adequate library service to the growing town of Windham. They wanted a low-maintenance building of quality construction and selected L.C. Cooper Company to do the job. The actual construction of the building commenced in August and by December 1971, all volumes and equipment from the little Windham Circulating Library were transferred to the new Windham Public Library.

On April 23, 1972, the library hosted a dedication and open house where Gladys Jones was honored for her many years of devotion and service to the town as a librarian. The present-day library staff will be honoring this impressive milestone from December through April with several displays and activities. On If you’d like more details, call the library at 892-1908.

Three cheers for beards

Members of the Windham Police Department got in the Christmas spirit a little early this year by participating in the No Shave Campaign. They grew beards and, with the funds donated, were able to present the Windham Social Services department a check for $400 to be used to help local families in need during the holiday season. Wishing to continue spreading cheer, the program and the beards have been extended through the end of this month. With any new donations, the Police Department members hope to purchase toys and presents to deliver to the less fortunate people in our town.

Nifty thrifty shopping

The Windham Union Church UCC is opening its thrift shop from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at 723 Roosevelt Trail, diagonally across from the fire station.

There are many fall and winter bargains available, including holiday items. There is also clothing for all ages, housewares, books, puzzles and toys. This is a fun and economical way to get some Christmas shopping done. Note that the staff is following all COVID safety precautions and masks are strongly recommended.

Be helpful to vets in need

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is taking food donations as a part of its veterans’ food appeal. From 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, people are asked to bring nonperishable food items such as canned soup, vegetables and pasta products, cereal and drink boxes to the Windham Veterans Center, located behind Hannaford. Other useful items include personal hygiene products and, for younger families, diapers are useful.

All contributions will be delivered to the Portland Vet Center Food Pantry to be distributed to veterans and their families who are in need. If you would prefer to give a monetary donation, send a check made payable to Field-Allen Post 148-Food, P.O. Box 1776, Windham, ME 04062.

