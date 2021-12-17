Maine health officials reported 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 25 deaths, as Maine public health officials believe the omicron variant is already in the state.

Public health experts predict the more contagious omicron variant could soon be the dominant strain of the disease in the United States and drive a new wave of infections this winter. Omicron may cause less severe illness than the delta variant that has fueled the fall surge, but officials say it may add to the burden hospitals are facing because it spreads more easily.

Dr. Ashish Jha, an infectious disease expert with the Brown University School of Public Health, said in a series of tweets on Friday to expect another surge in cases, a “disruptive” January, and to avoid holiday parties and other large gatherings.

“We should expect a large wave of infections, likely gathering steam in late December, peaking sometime in mid January,” Jha said in a tweet. “And likely falling quickly to low numbers by end of February.”

Jha also wrote that getting the booster shot is key.

“We’ll see lots of infections. Boosted folks will largely do fine. Others will get infected at high rates,” Jha said in a tweet. “Unvaccinated and high risk folks with breakthroughs will be at risk for hospitalizations.”

Preliminary studies are showing waning vaccine effectiveness against omicron over time. But they also indicate that booster shots provide similar protection against omicron compared to a fully vaccinated – but non-boosted – person against delta and previous variants.

“Boosters were important before. They are more important now,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, during a media briefing on Thursday. Maine is now administering about 10,000 shots per day – levels not seen since the spring – with about seven out of every 10 shots being booster shots. Maine has given about 400,000 booster shots.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 135,320 cases of COVID-19, and 1,430 deaths.

There continues to be a wide disparity among counties, with high-vaccination counties such as Cumberland County, recording fewer cases per capita when compared to low-vaccination counties. Aroostook County had the highest seven-day total of 689 cases per 100,000 population. Cumberland County, the most-vaccinated county in Maine, had the second-lowest virus prevalence at 349 cases over a seven-day period, per 100,000 population.

Knox County has the second-highest vaccination rate in Maine – at 76 percent fully vaccinated, compared to 81 percent for Cumberland County – and the lowest per capita infection rate over the past week, with 259 cases in seven days, per 100,000 population.

This story will be updated.

