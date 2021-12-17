The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Monday. It will be televised by NFL Network.

Washington and Philadelphia will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as will the Seahawks and Rams. Both games will be televised by Fox and available on Sunday Ticket.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking – as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.

The move was not looked at kindly by some Raiders players.

“I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! ” linebacker K.J. Wright tweeted at the league and the players’ union. “If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow.”

Last season, in the midst of the coronavirus, the NFL completed its season on schedule, but had to reschedule 15 games, some to midweek. In July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances and, instead, forfeits could happen.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Goodell said.

On Friday, those adjustments included more rescheduling.

Earlier Friday, Saints Coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated from the team.

Payton, who is vaccinated and tested positive in 2020 for the coronavirus, will remain isolated for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment.

The Saints said defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been assigned head coaching duties for Sunday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Payton is expected to return for New Orleans’ game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27.

The positive test for Payton comes after he missed practice Wednesday when the club said he was “under the weather” but had tested negative. Payton was back at practice and meetings on Thursday.

Payton’s positive test came as COVID-19 cases spiked across the NFL in recent days, mirroring trends seen in the general population.

Three Saints players – defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram and receiver Ty Montgomery – did not play against the New York Jets on Sunday because of positive COVID-19 tests. But by Thursday, Jordan and Montgomery had been activated from New Orleans’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Saints (6-7) snapped a five-game skid when they beat the Jets 30-9 and remain in contention for one of the NFC’s wild-card playoff spots with four regular-season games remaining.

In Week 2 of this season, the Saints were without numerous assistant coaches because of a virus outbreak, but Payton was not among those which tested positive. Payton was among the first NFL employees known to have contracted COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.

BILLS: Quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start Sunday against Carolina after he got hurt last weekend against Tampa Bay.

Allen sprained his left foot in the second half of Buffalo’s 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

“They’re comfortable with where he’s at and he continues to trend in the right direction,” Coach Sean McDermott said.

That’s welcome news for the 7-6 Bills, who are fighting for an AFC wild card after losing three of their last four games. Allen nearly led the Bills to a comeback win over the Bucs, passing for 308 yards and gaining 109 on the ground.

CHARGERS: Tight end Donald Parham is expected to be discharged from a hospital after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City.

The team said in a statement that Parham stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Coach Brandon Staley said that he had been in contact with Parham’s mom and girlfriend. He was hoping to speak to Parham some time later in the day.

Parham appeared to lose consciousness and was helped off the field on a stretcher early in the first quarter Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital for further tests and imaging.

“Any time you see that live and you’re close to it, it impacts you,” Staley said after the game. “But then at the same time, you know, we’re trying to play for him the rest of the way, and that’s what our guys did tonight, they laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him.”

The Chargers lost 34-28 in overtime when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.

GIANTS: Quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight game because of a neck injury.

The announcement was not surprising, considering Jones has not been cleared for contact since sustaining the injury in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.

Earlier this week, Coach Joe Judge said veteran backup Mike Glennon would start for New York (4-9) against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The bigger concern for Judge is the Giants’ COVID-19 cases, including cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson, safeties Xavier McKinney and J.R. Reed. Practice squad defensive back Natrell Jamerson also tested positive on Friday.

