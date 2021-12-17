WESTBROOK – Anthony J. Marro, 44, passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial in Scarborough. He was born Oct. 10, 1977, to Carlo and Cynthia (Lary) Marro.Anthony is survived by his wife, Jennifer Precopio-Marro; his son, Dominic Marro; his parents, Carlo and Cynthia Marro; his brother, Christopher Marro and his wife Janice; his uncle Rob Lary and his wife Stacy; and uncle Joe Marro.Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave Portland. Masks will be required inside the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021, time to be determined, at Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland. To share a memory of Anthony or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous