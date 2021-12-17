Beverly M. (Cornish) Hodges Fiori 1940 – 2021 BOWDOIN – Beverly M. (Cornish) Hodges Fiori of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully surrounded by the women of her family on Friday Dec. 10, 2021. Bev was born to Roland W. “Blackie” Cornish and Elizabeth Sheloski in September of 1940. She was the youngest of five children. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School. Bev and her first husband, Lamar Hodges, were blessed with their only child, Kim, in 1960. Bev married her second husband, Peter Fiori, later in life. Bev and her “Kimmie” were life-long best friends. Bev’s granddaughters Aubrey and Tamara were born in 1982 and 1984, where she would forever take on the new name of “Nana”. Which, everyone who knew her, would call her. Bev was proud to be a Nana. Bev worked for CHANS Home Health and Hospice as a Home Care Aide for 25 years. This was her calling, as she took care of her disabled oldest sister, in home, all of her adult life. Bev would pass the caretaking wand to her daughter and granddaughters, who all have worked with CHANS over the years. Bev was a strong Maine woman. The matriarch of the family; she taught her daughter and granddaughters to be strong Maine women, like her. In her spare time, Bev loved to be working in her garden and tending to her winter wood pile. She was very fond of music and dancing; some of her favorites being Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show and Meatloaf, along with all the old country outlaws. She loved the ocean and would visit every chance she got. She also loved to travel and take road trips, spend time with close and extended family, celebrate every holiday, and loved playing practical jokes on everyone. Bev went out of her way to take people into her family. She was always helping someone in need. Whether it be a place to live or providing odd jobs to do so they could have extra money. She took many into her home over the years and touched many lives Bev was best known for her laugh, the sparkle in her eye and her hugs. Anyone who knew Bev has that roaring laughter engrained into their hearts. Bev is predeceased by her sisters Mary and Glenis, and her brother, Roland “Sonny” Cornish. Beverly is survived by her sister, Margaret (Cornish) Babb of Hermon; her daughter, Kim (Hodges) Ruby and husband Bud of Bowdoin; her granddaughters Aubrey Orthman of Bowdoinham and Tamara Orthman of Bowdoin; her great-grandchildren Lexie and Caleb; along with many many nieces, nephews, cousins; and extended family. We’d like to add a special thank you to Stephanie Babb, Myra Babb and Susan Bellefleur for help in keeping Bev and her sister, Margaret, connected, as well as CHANS Hospice for all of their support and care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The matriarch of our family: Mum, Nana – there are no words to describe the hole you have left. Thank you for loving us so big. We will continue to share and carry your spirit to everyone we meet. We love you more than words can measure. You carried us, now we’ll carry you. Condolences may be may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Memorial contributions can be made to CHANS Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

