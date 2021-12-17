AUBURN – Debra L. Humason-Fulgham, 48, passed away at her parent’s home on Dec. 14, 2021, after a long illness.

Debbi was a graduate of Edward Little High School class of 1991 and a 1999 graduate of the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree in political science/pre-law. Debbi worked at the law firm Bernstein Shur as a recruiting coordinator.

Debbi is survived by her husband, Stanford; son, Koby, daughter, Saphryn and bonus child, Michael; her mother, Marcia Akers and stepfather Carroll of Poland; sister, Dawn Beaule and husband Jeff of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father, Walter Humason.

Debbi was active in her community and was involved in co-ed softball leagues in Lewiston, Auburn and Portland. She played in the women’s basketball league in Auburn and played co-ed volleyball in Lewiston. She also coached youth basketball for many years.

The family will have a visitation at 10 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 18 at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., Auburn, and services at 11 a.m., a private burial will follow at Grace Lawn Memorial Park, Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 26 W Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. To make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Debra’s memory to her children’s education fund sent to

Marcia Akers

627 Empire Rd.

Poland, ME 04274

