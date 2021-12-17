MADISON – Douglas “Doug” Denico passed on Oct. 22, 2021, at home after a courageous struggle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, with his family by his side. He was born in Waterville on Feb. 7, 1944 to Agnes Lewis and Carlton Denico.He earned a Masters in Forestry from the University of Maine at Orono and worked in the Industry he loved until he retired from Plum Creek.Not one to sit idle, after a short time away he was appointed to the position of State Forester in 2011 for Governor LePage and after a few short years also assumed the responsibility for Maine’s Public Lands. These last few years, working in this capacity, for the people of Maine, were the most rewarding of his career. These were the things that Doug did, which were only a small part of who Doug was.During his childhood he lived in many different locations throughout Central Maine, but his childhood home would always be his Grandmother Denico’s farm in Vassalboro. This is where he had adventures with his dog, raised ducks, rode horses, flooded neighbors fields during misguided attempts to build dams, worked hard and built the character of the man he would become.After he married he spent the remainder of his years at his home in Madison. He raised his family and worked on his wood lots. Many weekends were dedicated to working in the woods because he just enjoyed it.In 1973 he built a camp on Haymock Lake; years of trips down the lake in his small canoe to get to camp with his family. No matter what time of day or night, no matter the weather, the trip down the lake could be made to get to camp to make more family memories at Haymock. In later years he was able to make life a bit easier and built a road to his camp, inviting many valued friends, who became family as well.Doug loved a good joke. He loved to tease his children and grandchildren, making up wild stories and creating elaborate schemes to pull off the next whopper. He loved the Maine woods, hunting, fishing and just spending time in it. He had an eidetic memory and could tell you the exact spot he shot a deer in 1969 or a bird 30 years ago. He took pride in being a good friend. He may not have said it often, but he loved his family, teaching them the things that he knew and loved. He loved daschuands Peanut, Charlie and PJ almost more than his own children. If you ask his children, they may say he loved them more.He was a unique man, a man probably born out of his time. A man who hopefully left the world a bit of a better place than when he came into it.He is survived by his children, Kathy Corraro and her husband Rick, Tonia Denico and Tamara Denico, son of his heart Robert Bagley and his wife Janet and daughter of his heart Jeannine Annis; grandchildren, Brandy, Luke, Rowan, Lief, Hannah; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Piper, and Bryce Petrucci, Shane, Nathan and Caden Mehlhouse, Sean Denico, Emma, and Carter Goodridge; beloved dogs, Charlie and PJ; and many deeply valued friends. He was predeceased by his parents; wife Rea; brother Fredrick; mother-in-law Ruth, father-in-law Earl.The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Dr. Jacqueline Garcia at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Dr. R. Gupta of Alfond Cancer Care for their tireless effort to give their father more time with his family.A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Turner Poulin Union Hall at 676 US Rt. 201 Skowhegan ME.

