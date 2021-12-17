BIDDEFORD – George Edwin Linnie Jr., 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Biddeford on Dec. 11, 2021. George was born in Biddeford on July 22, 1947, a son of George Linnie Sr. and Catherine Hill. He was predeceased by his wife Lois in 2004, who was the love of his life. He is survived by stepchildren, Brenda Austin, Jan Morgan (Renee Rotman), and William (Amy) Daniels, his twin brother Robert Linnie and his wife Barbara; a brother, Roy (Kathy) Slowick; sister Deborah (David) Paquette, and sister Lisa Ross; nephews, Christopher (Jessica) Linnie; Benjamin (Heather) Linnie; and Robert (Nicole) Linnie Jr.; nieces, Brandi (Joe) Gabree, Lydia Linnie, Sarah (Tom) McFarland, and Bethany Paquette; grandchildren, Donna Reny (Thomas) LaNigra, Jessica Austin (Benjamin) Luce, George Austin (Kate O’ Toole), Kieran Daniels, Liam Daniels; and several great-grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a man with a strong work ethic and a lifelong career in trucking, and won several awards in the Maine Professional Truck Driving Championships. In his younger years, he was a competitive canoe racer, cyclist, and runner and was a member of Marathon Sports Running Club. He enjoyed the outdoors – camping and fishing with family, riding motorcycles with his brother and nephew, canoeing with his grandson, and spontaneous road trips with his wife Lois (a favorite story was about driving to N.Y.C. for a cup of coffee). He was an avid NASCAR and football fan. He served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1972. He was a man who loved his family, and his dogs Abby, Kisses, and Sadie, very much, and we all loved him so. He will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Online condolences can be submitted at the Hope Memorial website at http://www.hopememorial.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous