BIDDEFORD – Nancy M. (Huard) Hodge, 87, of Biddeford, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a long illness. Born on July 22, 1934, she was the eldest child of Oscar and Yvonne (LeBlanc) Huard and lived her entire life in Biddeford.

After graduating from St. Andre’s High School in 1953, Nancy married Robert Hodge, an educator, in 1954 and soon began to raise a family. She became the quintessential housewife and caring mother of four boys. In addition to providing a comfortable household, Nancy was an accomplished seamstress, assembling much of her wardrobe and that of her children.

Nancy was always busy with every aspect of being a homemaker including the outdoors where she enjoyed mowing, gardening and even painting the house. In the latter part of the ’60s, Nancy taught sewing at the Biddeford Adult Evening classes. It was also at this time when she took up skiing to accompany the family on Sundays during the winter. She was quite successful at this sport and joined friends on weekday outings.

In the later part of the ’70s, Nancy started a small business of crafting wreaths during the holiday season selling several thousands to local residents. The business/hobby continued for a dozen years.

With all of the boys grown and now out of the house and after Nancy’s husband Bob retired in 1988, they sold their home of 28 years on the Alfred Road and built a new home on Ridgeview Drive where Nancy would live for the remainder of her life. It was at this point in her life that Nancy had renewed energy and enthusiasm for outside activities, especially gardening and crafting. It was with her talent and passion that Nancy and Bob assisted in the formation of the Saco Bay Garden Club in 2001. She often hosted club meetings at her home and was involved in various garden tours in southern Maine.

In retirement, Nancy and Bob travelled extensively, visiting relatives in England and touring all parts of the British Isles as well as most countries in Europe and the mid-east countries of Turkey, Israel and Egypt. They also travelled throughout the US and Canada.

Despite incurring serious health issues, on and off throughout her lifetime, Nancy will always be remembered for her kindness, willingness to share and her devotion to her family and household.

Nancy was predeceased by her youngest son David in 1981, her parents in 1990 and 1996 and her sister Monique Cantara in 2017. She leaves behind her husband Bob and her three sons, Dana of Durango, Colorado, Steve and his wife Kathy of Wells, and Brian of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., as well as her brother Donald Huard, sister Madeline Proulx and several nieces and nephews, notably Carol Chabot, who spent a lot of time with Nancy in her later years. She also leaves her grandchildren, Stephanie and Nicholas and great-grandchildren twins, Carter and Millie Hodge.

Visiting Hours for Nancy Hodge will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 21st from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Service at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford, ME. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

St. Joseph Church

Biddeford, Maine.

