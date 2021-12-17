Flip Breakfast & Brunch Bar is opening in Brunswick in the next few weeks at 212 Maine St. in the home of the former Bench and Bench Warmers. The restaurant will be family friendly, serving favorites like waffles and pancakes with six different toppings, benedicts, and coffee cake and muffins from Cakes by Design.

Bubble & Squeak looks enticing to me, with scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, potatoes, spinach and goat cheese. They even have a Break-Feast, which includes a complete selection of traditional items that serves four people.

Prices generally range from $10-$12, with the Surf & Turf at $28. Flip will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. flipbrunchbar.com.

Dec. 20 is the deadline to sign up for Vessel & Vine’s Wine Club, which begins Jan. 1. Subscriptions run $40-$75/month and include two or three specially selected vintages, virtual tastings, details about each wine and discounts on additional purchases made when subscription bottles are picked up. More info at vesselandvine.com/wine-club. 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 721-3000.

Rosemont Market is taking pre-orders for holiday foods. Pickup at Rosemont locations is Dec. 23 and 24. In our area, the Yarmouth Market is at 96 Main St. rosemontmarket.com/place-an-order/holidays.

The Noble Kitchen + Bar at the Brunswick Hotel has created three special dinners for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Dec. 24 is a prix fixe four-course dinner at $46/person with wine pairings at $30/person; Dec. 25 is an à la carte brunch; Dec. 31 is a four-course prix fixe at $54/person with wine pairings at $35/person. Reservations at Open Table or 607-4040. 4 Noble St., Brunswick.

The next Secret Table Dinner hosted by 2Gether We Cook is from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 22, at a location that will be somewhere in Cumberland County and revealed to ticketholders. Tickets are $120/person, including food and gratuity. Wine pairings can be purchased after arrival for $35 for three glasses or $50 for five glasses. Details for this mysterious evening are at 2getherwecook.com.

Finally, if you haven’t read Meredith Goad’s final column in the Maine Sunday Telegram, you can find it in the Dec. 12 edition of the food section. Meredith was a food reporter for many years until her recent retirement. She recounts fond food memories and interesting encounters with many of our well-known chefs and restaurateurs. Her stories of Maine’s culinary history are delightful.

