Santa has been spotted at The Maine Mall in South Portland. You have until Dec. 24 to get a picture taken with Father Christmas. Want your pet in the picture as well? The mall will be offering special nights until Dec. 20 to bring your pet in to get a picture with Santa as well. The Maine Mall has also partnered with Autism Speaks to host a sensory friendly event, bringing the magic of Santa in a sensitive environment. This program allows children and adults with special needs and abilities who would like special assistance, extra time, or a quieter and less stressful experience to visit with Santa.
