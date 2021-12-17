This month’s message from Harpswell Heritage Land Trust

Harpswell is a special place. With more than 200 miles of shoreline, abundant wildlife, diverse habitats and an involved community, it is an ideal location for a strong local land trust. Since 1983, Harpswell Heritage Land Trust (HHLT) has been dedicated to preserving Harpswell’s natural resources, providing public access and engaging people with nature.

The nonprofit land trust has preserved more than 1,600 acres of vital land for valuable marine and terrestrial wildlife habitat, Harpswell’s clean waters and outdoor recreational opportunities for the public. HHLT maintains nine trail systems and provides access to the shore at several other oceanfront preserves. From tide pools to quiet walks in the woods, picnic spots to clam flats, there’s something for everyone! As winter takes hold, why not head to Harpswell for a snowshoeing or walking adventure? Almost every trail includes a spectacular ocean view!

HHLT also offers innovative and robust educational programming. Adults enjoy a variety of walks, talks, events and webinars. Children benefit from HHLT’s hands-on science programming for all students at Harpswell Community School, explore Harpswell’s variety of habitats at its popular summer Nature Day Camp and have fun outdoors at its pop-up Forest Playground.

Harpswell Heritage Land Trust fulfills its mission to preserve and protect Harpswell’s natural resources, cultural heritage, and access to the outdoors

now and forever because of the generous support of the community. Thank you to all the donors, members, business sponsors, volunteers and community partners who make this important work possible.

Learn more about HHLT’s preserves, trails and upcoming events online at hhltmaine.org. And while you’re at it, sign up to receive monthly emails with interesting articles, news and event listings.

