SCARBOROUGH — Town & Country Federal Credit Union recently spent time giving a critical gift to help those in need … the gift of food. The credit union is spreading holiday cheer with contributions to local food pantries in each community it has a branch, as well as other hunger organizations that serve its membership area of Cumberland and York counties. Collectively, the credit union’s contributions will fund approximately 25,000 meals.

“Our commitment to financial wellness extends to overall wellness and, if people of all ages in our community to not have enough to eat, we believe very strongly we have an obligation to do what we can,” said David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union. “Hunger impacts many aspects of a person’s lives, especially children, and these contributions will go directly to help organizations in the communities and region we serve help those who struggle with food insecurity. We can’t think of anything more appropriate to do at the holidays than to give the gift of food. Our philosophy of ‘Local Helping Local’ is not just about providing financial services to our local communities but to do things that make our community stronger and better and this is certainly one way to achieve that goal. After all, we live here, too, so these are our friends and neighbors in need, as well.”

The credit union delivered checks to the following hunger organizations:

The Locker Project in Scarborough, which delivers food to 30 preschools, schools and neighborhood sites in Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, and Gorham, Biddeford Food Pantry in Biddeford, Preble Street in Portland, Saco Food Pantry in Saco, Scarborough Food Pantry in Scarborough, South Portland Food Pantry in South Portland and Wayside Food Program in Portland.

“We felt it was imperative as we get closer to the holidays to make and deliver these contributions to these critical organizations in a timely manner as the holidays are an even busier time for food distribution and an increase in food insecurity,” said Jon Paradise, SVP of Communications, Marketing and Community Outreach at TCFCU. “The food pantries and hunger organizations were very grateful for the gifts, citing the significant need in many communities.”

