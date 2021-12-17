“Let It Snow” has been playing in stores for at least a few weeks, and some have been sharing seasonal music since Halloween.

Yet, as of Friday, Portland has measured only 0.9 inches of snow. Normally, there would have been nearly 9 inches by this time.

However, the wishes for a white Christmas and cries of “let it snow” will come true this weekend, beginning on Saturday afternoon.

I want to make this clear, right off the bat: This is not a big nor’easter. There is no potential for coastal flooding. There is no wind threat.

Still, a solid 3-8 inches of fluff are certainly enough to affect travel.

Through Saturday afternoon, clouds will thicken while temperatures stay mostly in the 20s.

There could be a handful of flakes that sneak in shortly after noon, but most spots stay clear until the mid-afternoon.

Western Maine will be the first area to see snow showers roll in.

Steadier, moderate snow bands start to rotate through around 4 p.m. on Saturday, give or take an hour depending on how far east you live.

These first snow showers will have the most impact across western and southern Maine.

Snow showers will start to expand northeast, with Bangor getting snow in the early evening.

Steady snow continues right through the evening and into the overnight hours.

Overall, I expect slick roads and reduced visibility to be an ongoing issue starting around 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting straight through into Sunday morning.

With temperatures in the 20s and even upper teens, snow will have no issues sticking. Light, fluffy snow is really easy to move … but it’s also really slippery.

As snow showers taper on Sunday morning, road conditions will improve fairly quickly.

Sunshine is expected to peek out in the afternoon and that will help to melt some of the snow.

That also means icy patches are possible all the way into the workweek, unfortunately.

Jackpot totals are still expected to be in western Maine, extending from Fryeburg to Portland.

Overall, 6-8 inches are expected, with a handful of higher totals mixed in.

Augusta, Lewiston, and the midcoast will end up in the 3- to 6-inch range.

A similar amount is in the forecast for western Maine, but some of the high peaks may see a little more fluff. Great news for skiers.

A blast of cold air to kick off the week and no signs of warmer days mean that this snow may last until Christmas.

On top of this, there have been some trends that suggest a little bit more snow midweek.

Cue up Bing Crosby, settle in for festive flakes, and get ready to track reindeer prints next weekend.

