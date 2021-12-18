Charlie Adams, Falmouth senior forward: An SMAA all-academic choice and a member of the Maine Soccer Coaches Association’s South all-state team, Adams was both a finisher and facilitator, finishing with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Steve Fulton, Yarmouth senior midfielder: The 2021 Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Fulton scored 17 goals with four assists while leading Class B champion Yarmouth with more than 80 steals and 107 air balls won. The Maine Soccer Coaches Association honored Fulton as one of its two all-America picks.

Sam Glicos, Windham senior midfielder/forward: One of eight players chosen all-region by the MSCA, Glicos used his superior speed and a strong, accurate shot to score 22 goals with 12 assists for the Eagles, who were the top seed in Class A South. He scored all three goals in a 3-2 regional quarterfinal win against Portland.

Zander Haskell, Scarborough junior midfielder: A dynamic scorer with the will and ability to support defensively, Haskell joined Fulton as an MSCA all-American. A strong candidate for Varsity Maine Player of the Year honors, Haskell scored 21 goals with 11 assists and was named the SMAA’s Offensive Player of the Year

Shafi Ibrahim, Lewiston junior midfielder: An MSCA all-region selection, Ibrahim returned from a broken foot that cost him his sophomore season to score 20 goals with seven assists. A skilled player who possesses exceptional creativity, Ibrahim was named the MSCA’s Class A Player of the Year.

Maximus Koons, Bonny Eagle senior goalkeeper: An SMAA first-team all-conference and all-academic choice, Koons stopped 95 of 123 shots, including all six in a 1-0 upset playoff win against Deering. He was praised by opposing coaches for his ability to read and diffuse opportunities before a shot was taken. A three-year starter, Koons is pursuing college-playing options.

Joey Perron, South Portland senior midfielder: The Red Riots’ center midfielder, Perron scored nine goals and had nine assists while teaming with junior striker Divin Mpinga to make a dangerous scoring combination. Perron was named all-SMAA and to the MSCA South all-state team.

Andrew Poulin, Winslow junior forward: A striker with an extremely quick first touch, Poulin set the Winslow single-season scoring record in a Class B North final victory with his 33rd goal. He also had 18 assists. Poulin was named an MSCA all-region player.

Samir Sayed, Waynflete senior forward: A captain, Sayed was a key to Waynflete’s third consecutive Class C championship as a wing forward. The MSCA Class C Player of the Year and a member of the MSCA South all-state team, Sayed scored 12 goals with six assists. Two of his assists came in the Flyers’ 2-1 championship win against Fort Kent.

Kurtis Voter, Sanford senior back: A center back and three-year captain who intends to play at the University of Southern Maine, Voter was also an all-academic choice. Possessing excellent field awareness, Voter was named all-SMAA and to the MSCA South all-state squad.

Trevor Wozny, Marshwood senior midfielder: Playing center midfield, Wozny was the key to Marshwood’s run to its first Class A soccer championship and a strong candidate for our Player of the Year award. Adept at winning balls in the air or at his feet, Wozny was a key defender and the Hawks’ direct kick specialist. The MSCA all-region and SMAA all-academic pick scored 15 goals with 14 assists.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Deschene, Marshwood: Coming off the 2020 pandemic-shortened season that saw Marshwood play only six games, and none against the top teams in the SMAA, Deschene quickly got his senior-led team up to speed to finish 11-2-1 in the regular season. Then the Hawks knocked off 2019 Class A champion Falmouth, top-seed Windham and perennial power Gorham in the South region before topping Brunswick in the Class A final.

