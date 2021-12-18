Emma Badger, Wells senior midfielder: Badger tallied 30 goals and eight assists this season for the Warriors. A versatile player, Badger was able to play several positions in her high school career, depending on the needs of the team. Badger will continue her soccer career next year at Boston College.

Maggie Cochran, Cape Elizabeth senior midfielder: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year and a two-time all-America selection, Cochran scored 21 goals to help lead the Capers to their third straight Class B state championship. Cochran finished her high school career with 73 goals and 51 assists, and will play soccer at Northeastern next year.

Sydney Gallop, Hermon senior forward: A three-year captain, Gallop scored 34 goals and had 10 multi-goal games in leading the Hawks to the Class B North title. The Penobscot Valley Conference Class B Player of the Year and one of the state’s three all-Americans this season, she ended her career with 112 goals.

Emily Harper, Maranacook senior forward: Despite missing five games because of injury, Harper scored 30 goals and had seven assists, leading the Black Bears to the Class C state title. Harper plans to play soccer at Franklin Pierce University next year.

Ella Hosford, Bucksport junior forward: Hosford set a single-season state record with 61 goals and added 35 assists as the Bucks won the Class C North title. The Penobscot Valley Conference Class C Player of the Year, Hosford has a school-record 86 goals in her three seasons.

Maddie Michaud, Gorham senior midfielder: A first-team all-SMAA selection, Michaud scored 16 goals and had six assists, leading the Rams to the Class A South final. A three-year all-conference player, Michaud will join the women’s soccer team at the University of Maine next year.

Emily Supple, Cape Elizabeth senior midfielder: Supple led Cape Elizabeth with 30 goals and was a key contributor as the Capers won their third consecutive Class B state title. Supple joined her teammate, Maggie Cochran, as an all-America selection, and scored a pair of goals in the Class B state championship game win over Hermon. Supple will continue her soccer career at Bryant University.

Sarah Talon, Windham senior forward: Talon scored 31 goals and added 14 assists, and was a key player as the Eagles went 19-0 this fall and won the Class A title for the first time since 2014. Also a standout basketball player, Talon plans to play basketball at the University of Maine next year.

Abbey Thornton, Windham junior midfielder: Scoring 32 goals and 13 assists, Thornton was named the SMAA Offensive Player of the Year. Thornton’s play helped a deep Windham team complete an undefeated season with a 3-1 win over Brunswick in the Class A state championship game.

Tessa Whitley, Camden Hills senior back: A defensive mainstay for four years for the Windjammers, Whitley was a first-team all-KVAC Class A selection. Camden Hills allowed just eight goals all season, only four in the run of play, and Coach Meredith Messer said that was in large part to Whitley’s play at center back.

Jordan Wolf, Falmouth senior goalkeeper: The SMAA Defensive Player of the Year, Wolf was a standout in goal for the Navigators. She allowed just nine goals in 17 games, and completed her high school career with 31 shutouts. She is weighing her options for collegiate soccer.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Deb LeBel, Windham: The Eagles entered the season with a talented roster and high expectations, and LeBel kept them focused on winning the state championship. Windham went 19-0 playing in a league loaded with strong teams. The Eagles defeated Brunswick, 3-1, for the Class A state title – their third championship under LeBel and first since 2014.

